Amazon orders 100K electric delivery vehicles in move to go net-zero carbon

Amazon is going electric.

Amazon has partnered with Rivian, a producer of emissions-free electric vehicles, to develop the vans. (Source: Amazon, CNN)

In a blog post, the tech giant said it’s placed an order for 100,000 custom electric vans. It’s the largest order of such vehicles in history, it said.

“We’re trying to build the most sustainable transportation fleet in the world,” said Ross Rachey, director of Amazon’s global fleet and products.

Amazon said its delivery drivers gave input for the design and functionality.

The vehicles will include features like automated emergency braking, an automatic warning system that detects distracted driver behavior, and built-in Alexa integration for drivers to ask for help or use voice commands for packages.

Amazon expects to start using the electric vans next year. Its goal is to have 10,000 on the road as early as 2022 and be using all 100,000 by 2030.

The company pledges to be net-zero carbon by 2040 and power its business with 100% renewable energy by 2030.

