Alvo Fire Chief admits to using public funds for mortgage payment

The fire chief of a small community south of the metro is telling the Nebraska State Auditor that he had been going through some very difficult times.

The community we are talking about is Alvo, located in Cass County. The state auditor submitted its report to the village Thursday.

Among the things found: Alvo Fire Chief Ben Glantz paid $3828.39 to his mortgage using public funds.

“I was in a bad place... Life was pretty thin then, it really was tough,” Glantz said in response.

The auditor also questioned two $500 payments to personal credit card companies calling his explanation "pretty far-fetched".

Glantz could not provide receipts for another 100 plus debit card transactions. The release states that while some purchases may be legitimate, the APA is questioning all transactions.