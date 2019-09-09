Alleged hatchet threat lands Lincoln man in jail

Aaron Straight is jailed and facing a list of charges after allegedly chasing a man down an alley in a hunt for money while armed with a hatchet.

The incident happened Friday afternoon near South 11th and F streets in Lincoln.

The victim told police that Straight yelled, “I need my money," and chased after him with what police believe was the double-bladed ax they found when they later caught up with Straight at his home.

The victim said he does not owe Straight any money and that Straight has robbed him before.

Police got a warrant and took Straight into custody after locating that ax.

Aaron Straight, 33, was booked for Terroristic Threats; Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony and Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person.