Alleged assailant last seen bicycling from Council Bluffs to Omaha

Council Bluffs Police are looking for Anthony Samaroo, 32, in connection with an alleged assault Saturday morning.

The incident happened on North 35th St. near West Broadway around 11:30 a.m.

Police said Samaroo got into an argument with another man and it turned physical. They said Samaroo pulled out a pocket knife and lunged at the victim, stabbing him in his right forearm. Samaroo left on a bicycle before police arrived on the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital, treated for a minor injury and released.

In addition, police said Samaroo has several warrants through Council Bluffs and one through Douglas County. He was last seen heading west toward Omaha.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, police say avoid approaching him. Contact the police department.