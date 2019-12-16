Alleged Lincoln bank robber arrested in Seneca, Kansas

The man police believe robbed a Lincoln bank last Friday is locked up in a Kansas jail awaiting what the wheels of justice have in store for him.

Authorities said they arrested Cody George, 42, in Seneca, Kansas around 4 p.m. last Friday. That was roughly 7 hours after the Lincoln Federal Savings Bank near 70th and O Street was robbed by a man with a handgun and a Coors Light box he'd brought along to cart away cash.

Kansas authorities and Friday the 13th caught up with George when someone in Seneca reported a man slumped over the wheel of a vehicle, the interior of which was littered with cash. A handgun sat in the passenger's seat.

The man behind the wheel was George. Surveillance video was used to link him and the vehicle to the Lincoln holdup. He was arrested.

Lincoln investigators made their way to Kansas where they say they found evidence connected to the bank robbery.

Cody George, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is currently in custody for Possession of Stolen Property; Transportation of an Open Container and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He's also being held on a Lancaster County warrant for Robbery and Use of a Weapon.