Community effort underway to feed kids while schools remain closed

All hands were on deck Tuesday in effort to make sure children don’t go hungry while school doors are shut.

At the NorthStar Foundation campus, early Tuesday evening, meals were being provided primarily via private donations. Families started lining up for the drive-thru an hour before the food was to be handed out.

"It means a lot for us,” said Maria Williams, a mom waiting in line. “I appreciate that we're able to come here and good for the family and I thank NorthStar for giving families the opportunity to come here and get food."

Across the river, in Council Bluffs, there were more meals being picked up earlier in the day.

“We plan to serve meals every single day, Monday through Friday until we’re back in school,” said Lisa Stewart, Director of Nutrition for Council Bluffs Community School District. “The exceptions are if we had a day that we already planned to be off school -- for example this Friday we can’t serve meals those days.”

Children are getting lunch for the day and breakfast for the following morning. School officials said one of the biggest challenges has been figuring out what to be prepared for.

“The state of California has been doing this for about 10 days, so we were looking to see what were their averages,” said Stewart. “It’s not comparing apples to apples by any means, but we didn’t have anything to go off of.”

The school district serves about 10,000 meals-a-day on a regular basis but started much lower on Tuesday.

“We were completely prepared at 11 a.m. for 900 meals knowing that we could increase at the drop of a hat if needed,” said Stewart, noting it wouldn’t be possible if not for people stepping up to help out.

“The community outreach and support has been unbelievable,” said Stewart

Chuck Kizer is the pastor of a local church; he said anything they can do to lend a hand is worthwhile.

“Our community is in a crisis right now, and one of the things we realize is there are kids in our schools that rely on these lunches and dinners for food,” said Kizer.

Bringing staff and volunteers together in such a short period of time was among another one of the challenges of getting the meals to the children.

“It’s really just coordinating all of those efforts and get the support where we need it,” said Steward. “We said we’d know a lot more after today.”

Officials said all 900 meals were picked up Tuesday; they’re now working to figure out whether or not to bump that number up.

Meals being handed out at NorthStar and other locations running in conjunction with it are for any families with children — it’s not contingent on the child going to a particular school, even though Millard’s school district is playing a key role in organizing it.

In addition to the NorthStar site, drive-thrus will be set up at the Learning Community of South Omaha and Millard Central Middle School between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. through this Friday.

