All VA facilities now completely smoke-free

As of October 1, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has implemented a new policy restricting smoking by patients, visitors, volunteers, contractors, and vendors.

Previously, smoking was allowed in designated areas of the VA health care facilities.

In order to provide optimal health care for Veterans, the department announced the move to entirely smoke-free grounds in June, with a goal to have the rule implemented by October. There is a growing safety risk of second-hand and third-hand smoke that the hospital now wishes to avoid, according to a release by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website, VA offers resources to help Veterans become smoke-free.

The policy applies to cigarettes, pipes, e-cigarettes, vape pens, and e-cigars.

According to the VA, more than 4,000 of their facilities are already smoke-free but as of this month, all will be expected to follow the same rules.

