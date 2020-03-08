Alexander, Zegarowski named to All-BIG EAST teams

Junior Ty-Shon Alexander and sophomore Marcus Zegarowski have earned All-BIG EAST honors as the regular season has concluded for the Creighton Bluejays.

Alexander was named to the All-BIG EAST first team after he led the Jays with 16.9 points per game, a mark good enough for third in the conference.

He was also one of the top defenders in the conference with 41 steals for the season.

Zegarowski was named to the second team. He scored 16.1 points per game and led Creighton by averaging five assists per contest.

The BIG EAST Player of The Year will come from the first team.

Joining Alexander on the first team are Kamar Baldwin from Butler, Marquette's Markus Howard, Myles Powell from Seton Hall, Saddiq Bey from Villanova and Xavier's Naji Marshall.

The BIG EAST Player of The Year, as well as Coach of The Year and Freshman of The Year will all be announced on Wednesday in a press conference prior to the start of the BIG EAST Tournament.

Creighton is slated to play on Thursday at 11 a.m.

They'll face the winner of St. John's and Georgetown.