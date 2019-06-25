Alert Day: Severe storms possible this evening

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa through 10pm. Scattered thunderstorms will continue to develop near and south of I-80 through the evening, including the Omaha metro. Initial around of storms affecting the metro should move out by 5 to 6pm. Storms in the metro may produce some small hail. The greatest severe weather risk will be south of a line from Lincoln to Plattsmouth to Red Oak. South of that line, larger hail and high winds will be a threat through the evening with any storms that develop. Storms will likely move into this area after 6 to 7pm. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, though that risk is very low.

Storms will slowly sink to the south through the evening, with chances diminishing in the metro after 8pm. Storms should move out of the region after Midnight, with only isolated showers through Wednesday morning. Humid air will remain in place overnight, with low temperatures only falling into the upper 60s. A cluster of storms will try to move out of South Dakota into eastern Nebraska after 3am. These storms should be weakening as they approach the metro area. However a few isolated downpours may be possible before 7am.

After an isolated morning shower or storm, sunshine will return by mid-morning. Temperatures will quickly warm into the 80s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Warm and humid conditions are expected into the evening. Thunderstorms will likely develop in northern Nebraska and South Dakota by evening. We will have to watch those storms, as they may try to turn south into eastern Nebraska late Wednesday night into Thursday. If storms materialize, the could have some strong wind gusts. If storms are able to turn south, they should weaken as they approach the I-80 corridor.

Once those storms move out of the area early Thursday, hot and humid weather is expected through the rest of the week into the weekend. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s expected each day through at least Sunday.