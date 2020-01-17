First Alert: Icy conditions and powerful winds tonight

A High Wind Warning is in effect for northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa through 8am Saturday, including the Omaha area back through Norfolk. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the Denison and Carroll area due to the potential for blowing snow combined with 60mph winds. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire metro area through 6am for freezing drizzle and blowing snow.

Despite temperatures slowly warming above freezing, wintry conditions will continue this evening. Patchy freezing drizzle has been contributing to icy conditions around the region. Drizzle will continue to affect the area through at least Midnight. Temperatures will briefly rise to around 34, but strong winds will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s. An Arctic front will blast through the region around Midnight, bringing sharply dropping temperatures and powerful winds.

Wind gusts of 50 to 60mph will be possible through the mid-morning hours on Saturday. Expect areas of blowing snow and difficult driving conditions. A few scattered power outages are possible as well. For this reason a High Wind Warning is in effect for northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa through tomorrow morning. Winds will die down slightly, but gusts of 40 to 50mph will be possible through late afternoon. Temperatures will be cold, with highs only around 19 and wind chills below zero.

Frigid conditions will settle in for the rest of the holiday weekend. Expect lows around 0 Sunday morning, with highs only around 8 in the metro. Temperatures fall to as cold as -4 by Monday morning, with highs once again around 8. One more night of below zero conditions are expected Tuesday morning before we recover back into the 30s for the rest of the week. Occasional rain and snow chances enter the forecast Wednesday through Friday, however major impacts are not expected at this time.