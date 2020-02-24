Alcohol ads encouraging youth to drink, study says

(CNN) - Alcohol ads are leading teens to drink, according to a new report from the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.

Researchers looked at hundreds of studies from around the world.

They said there is persuasive evidence that exposure to alcohol marketing is one cause of teens drinking and one cause of binge drinking.

To combat the problem, the authors suggest more government regulation and more reports on alcohol and health from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, like the ones that have been published on tobacco.

