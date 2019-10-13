Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta wraps-up 9 day run

By  | 
Posted:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta put a ribbon on this year's festivities with one last trek to the sky on Sunday, capping the 2019 event.

Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta wraps-up 9 day run

The international celebration had to come to an eventual end, Sunday was the ninth day of the nine-day Fiesta and you can't argue with math.

The finale followed Saturday's Mass Ascension and put a lid on the event that began back on October 5th.

This year's Fiesta even included the unscheduled landing that one balloonist made in a field north of Hardy, Nebraska. That's hard to do!

But back in Albuquerque on a day-nine Sunday morning, pilots got the all-clear to push the UP button around 6:30 local time. Hundreds of balloons made a final pass over the city.

The end.

Until 2020.

Balloon Fiesta
Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Finale
Balloon Fiesta Finale
Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Finale
Balloon Fiesta
Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Finale
Balloon Fiesta
Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Finale
 