The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta put a ribbon on this year's festivities with one last trek to the sky on Sunday, capping the 2019 event.

Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta wraps-up 9 day run

The international celebration had to come to an eventual end, Sunday was the ninth day of the nine-day Fiesta and you can't argue with math.

The finale followed Saturday's Mass Ascension and put a lid on the event that began back on October 5th.

This year's Fiesta even included the unscheduled landing that one balloonist made in a field north of Hardy, Nebraska. That's hard to do!

But back in Albuquerque on a day-nine Sunday morning, pilots got the all-clear to push the UP button around 6:30 local time. Hundreds of balloons made a final pass over the city.

The end.

Until 2020.