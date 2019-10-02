Albion man arrested for attempted murder

The Albion Police department has arrested a resident for attempted murder following an incident on Monday evening.

According to a release, the Albion Police responded to shots fired report at a residency. The reporting party was standing on his deck when a suspect drove by multiple times. The second time the suspect drove by, he fired a shot.

The resident was not injured.

The Albion Police Department and the Boone County Sherriff’s Office located the suspect’s vehicle outside a residence, waited for the suspect to leave the residence, and then conducted a traffic stop, according to a release.

Charlie Melgoza, 41, was arrested for attempted murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and making terroristic threats, according to the release. Bond was set at $500,000.

