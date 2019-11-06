Alaskan college accepting PB&J as payment for parking tickets

The University of Alaska’s Anchorage campus has an annual tradition that serves a unique role in combating student hunger.

Once a year, anyone with unpaid parking fines will be able to cut down, or even cover, the cost of their tickets by donating peanut butter and jelly.

The food goes to the university’s emergency food cache, which provides food to students who face hunger regularly.

The drive typically runs for two weeks. This year, through a partnership with the on-campus dining facilities, the second week will focus on collecting canned soup for the emergency cache program.

Parking fees can be offset by different amounts depending on the size of any donation, but there is a limit to how far you can spread that peanut butter. Parking services capped the number of PB&J payments at two citations per individual.

Two 16 oz. jars will be good for a $10 credit, three jars will cover a $35 citation, and five jars will cover a $60 ticket. Tickets must have been issued within the past 45 days, or be within the 60-day “late status” window.

“Any nut butter-almond, cashew, peanut butter- or any flavor jam, jelly, marmalade, preserves, etc. will be accepted. All donations must be commercially produced (no home canning), unopened and not expired,” UAA Parking Service said on its webpage

Parking services will stop taking donations on Friday, Nov. 8.

