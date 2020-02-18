Alamo Drafthouse to appear before Nebraska Liquor Commission after drink poisonings

The Nebraska Liquor Commission will have a hearing March 10 to decide the fate of Alamo Drafthouse’s liquor license after three people were poisoned there Jan. 28.

The Liquor Commission cited Alamo under the sanitation act for failure to separate and mark caustic or poisonous materials from food and drink storage after customers were accidentally served cleaning solution in drinks they ordered.

The hearing, set for 1:15 p.m. in Lincoln, will provide Alamo with the opportunity to plead guilty or not guilty and evidence may be presented.

The commission may rule to suspend, cancel or revoke Alamo’s liquor license. However, if the license is suspended for a time, Alamo could possibly buyout the suspension and not actually go without their license.

The amount of the fine, if one is levied, is unknown as the type of complaint being heard by the commission is new.

In an earlier statement, Alamo Drafthouse said the employee responsible was fired and the company apologized, and promised to train other employees as to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

In January, 6 News spoke with two women poisoned by the cleaning solution. The friends were hospitalized before returning home to recover from pain in the chest and throat.

Doctors said Sarah Baker and Dorothy Felker were lucky to be alive.

Baker said the liquor used in the drink she ordered was usually red, and she took a sip of the drink to try it.

"My entire mouth was burning, and the back of my throat was burning," she said. "I immediately felt it go all the way down into my stomach, and I'm going, 'Something is not right.' "

Felker said her reaction was instant and extreme.

"It felt like I had swallowed lava with glass. It was like instant sandpaper on your tongue," she said.

"One of the servers came in and said, 'There was cleaner in your drink.' And she gave us two glasses of water and said, 'I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry,' " Baker said.

Bars and restaurants in Nebraska are required to follow the state's food code, which states that poisonous or toxic materials need to be stored in a way they cannot contaminate items meant for consumption.