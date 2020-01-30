Alamo Drafthouse poison victims talk about their experience

Two women poisoned by cleaning solution at Alamo Drafthouse in La Vista earlier this week spoke with 6 News on Thursday about the ordeal.

The friends are two of three people hospitalized Tuesday after ingesting cleaning solution added to their drinks.

Sarah Baker and Dorothy Felker have been home recovering for the last two days. Both say they're each still experiencing a lot of pain in the chest and throat. Their doctors say they're lucky to be alive.

Tuesday, they stopped at the theater for lunch and ordered the same fruity cocktail off the menu.

Baker said the liquor used in the drink is usually red, and she took a sip of the drink to try it.

"My entire mouth was burning, and the back of my throat was burning," she said. "I immediately felt it go all the way down into my stomach, and I'm going, 'Something is not right.' "

Felker said her reaction was instant and extreme.

"It felt like I had swallowed lava with glass. It was like instant sandpaper on your tongue," she said.

Baker said they ended up in the bathroom vomitting profusely before learning what had been put in their drinks by one of the workers.

"One of the servers came in and said, 'There was cleaner in your drink.' And she gave us two glasses of water and said, 'I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry,' " Baker said.

The two women rushed themselves to the hospital, experiencing throat burning, chest pain, and discomfort.

"It's unfathomable," Felker said, barely above a whisper. The incident caused her to lose her voice; she still struggles to speak.