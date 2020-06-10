Agriculture losses reported near 3.7 billion due to pandemic

The Nebraska Farm Bureau announced today that agriculture losses could approach 3.7 billion due to the pandemic.

The estimate is based on revenue losses projected for 2020 commodities that make up the bulk of the agriculture economy, including corn, soybeans, wheat, beef cattle, and pork production, as well as dairy and ethanol.

That 3.7 billion is more than 80 percent of the state's entire budget.

The analysis does not account for any financial assistance through state and federal relief programs.

