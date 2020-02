Jaylyn Agnew scored a career-high 38 points Saturday to help Creighton defeat Providence 77 to 68.

35 of those points came in the first three quarters.

She scored only three in the final quarter, but hit a shot to open up a double digit lead and was big on defense in the fourth.

The Bluejays are now 15-8 overall and 7-5 in the conference.

Their next game is Friday, Feb. 14 when they host St. John's. It is the team's annual pink out game.