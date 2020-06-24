Agnew signs with Atlanta

Earlier this year, 2020 BIG EAST Player of The Year Jaylyn Agnew was Creighton's first-ever player to be selected in the WNBA Draft.

She was drafted and then later waived by the Washington Mystics.

Agnew signed a free agent deal with the Atlanta Dream, the team announced on Wednesday.

"I believe Jaylyn is the ultimate sleeper, and we were prepared to draft her before Washington beat us to the punch," said Dream head coach Nicki Collen. "I have had the opportunity to follow her career from when she was first playing club basketball in high school all the way to seeing her earn BIG EAST Player of the Year and earning a Master's Degree from Creighton.

The WNBA previously announced they will play a 22-game regular season at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida starting in July.