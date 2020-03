Jaylyn Agnew beat Connie Yuri's school record of 42 points in a game by scoring 43 in Creighton's 95-78 win over Georgetown on Sunday.

Creighton's Jaylyn Agnew addresses the crowd at D.J. Sokol Arena for Senior Day after Creighton's win over Georgetown on Sunday, 3/1/20.

It was the final regular season game of the year for the Jays who will now head to Chicago next weekend to play in the Big East Tournament.