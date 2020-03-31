Agnew prepares for next step in basketball career

Jaylyn Agnew was back home at her high school in Kansas practicing for the NCAA Tournament when she got so many notifications on her iWatch that she had to stop and check her phone.

That's when she found out her college career was over due to the coronavirus.

“I was definitely upset. I went home and cried. At the same time, I didn’t know the severity of the coronavirus and what it was going to be,” Agnew said.

Now, the NCAA has decided to not include winter athletes in the decision to grant an extra year of eligibility, meaning we've for sure seen Agnew don the white and blue for the final time.

The BIG EAST Player of the Year only has memories to hold onto.

Her final memories are good ones. That includes setting the single-game points record in her final home game, which was also senior day.

In the immediate future, she'll also think about how she was part of the class that had its season historically ended by Covid-19.

“I’ll definitely think about that here in the next couple years when I think of my actual lasting memory, but overall, yeah, probably think of that last senior day game and just how fun and exciting that day was,” Agnew said.

She's now preparing for the next step in her career. She hopes that'll start with being drafted into the WNBA, but she's also prepared to play internationally.

“I’d love to be drafted that’d be awesome, but if that doesn’t happen I can work all summer to be ready for overseas,” Agnew said.

No matter what, basketball is in her future -- as it should be.