Creighton's Jaylyn Agnew was selected with the 24th pick in the WNBA Draft on Friday night. She was selected by the reigning WNBA champion Washington Mystics.

Agnew is now the first ever player from Creighton to be selected in the WNBA Draft.

She finished her senior season by setting the school's all-time record for points in a game with 43 points.

She was named BIG EAST Player of the Year.