Aging laws have a lasting grip but they just don't make much sense

New Nebraska laws officially working their way into the books this week are joining the crowd of old laws already in place. And while most laws serve a valuable purpose, some of the aging rules we live by can leave you scratching your head in wonder.

We’re supposed to, “obey the rules.” We’ve heard that all our lives. But sometimes, following the law can be tricky. Especially if you don’t know what they are.

For example, Nebraska law states that bar owners cannot sell beer unless a kettle of soup is simultaneously brewing.

Crescent Moon Operations Manager Amy Kroeger said, “I know that in other states there is actually a law that you have to serve food if you serve beer. So I’ve heard of it before. I didn’t know Nebraska had it.”

As luck would have it, the Crescent Moon had two kinds of soup simmering when Kroeger got the word - no violation.

Here’s something else we found. There’s a city ordinance stating that barbers are prohibited from shaving a man’s chest hair.

That’s news to Jen at Dundee Barbers but willingness to comply quickly followed enlightenment. “I guess I’d have to say no,” because, “I just learned today that it’s illegal.”

It’s not likely that Jen’s resolve will be tested. We asked customer David Murray if he’d ever come in to get his chest hair shaved and he told us, “nope,” and he has no plans to change his ways. “I wouldn’t put that on someone,” he said. “It’s a strange thing to ask.”

Up at the comeuppance level, where the barristers are charged with the task of making sure we’re protected from nefarious criminality like a chest hair shave, Omaha Attorney James Schaefer said, “I don’t know why that was enacted. But that’s an old, old law here.”

While we had Schaefer’s attention we put him to work for us on the trail of legal befuddlements and he came up with this one: “Washing your car in a park. So, I don’t know how many people wash their cars anymore in parks. Most of us go through Russell Speeders or some other car wash when they buy gas. But that’s still on the books, as far as I know.”

Then there’s the city ordinance about spitting on the sidewalk - or more specifically not doing so.

“That was on the books when I first got out of law school,” Schaefer said, “but as far as I know, nobody’s ever been ticketed or cited for spitting on the sidewalk.”

And don’t believe everything you find on the Internet. We found several articles stating it is illegal to hunt whales in Nebraska. We couldn’t find a record of anyone who caught anything close to that size here.

Greg Wagner, over at the Game and Parks Commission, said the biggest known catches from Nebraska’s murky depths are, “the state record blue catfish at 100 pounds and the state record paddlefish by rod-and-reel - 113 pounds.”

Nothing close to Ahab quarry.

Jim Schaefer says many laws are enacted because of an issue or concern at that time. The sidewalk ordinance was enacted because sidewalks were made from wood and tobacco juice was frequently left behind.

Most of the older laws languish in state statutes or city ordinances because no one has introduced a resolution or amendment to update or eliminate them.