Aging flood mitigation plans not keeping pace with today's threats

With the water continuing to find its way into places it’s not supposed to be, some officials are questioning whether our flood mitigation plans need overdue upgrades.

Aging flood mitigation plans not keeping up with today's threats

The heartland flood keeps playing out as a series of repeat episodes and the six months of wet chaos can’t be blamed on any one thing - but Eileen Shader, the Director of River Restoration for the National Nonprofit American Rivers, says a system designed in the 1940s isn't doing us any favors.

“There are lessons to be learned and we have to work through the consequences of the infrastructure we have constructed.”

Their focus is to remove levees and restore rivers and rebuild flood plains that can help high water navigate away in a safer controlled fashion.

“One of the downsides of having this narrow, channelized flood system is that it helps the water move faster downstream and it means that when damage occurs it can be much more dramatic.”

Brad Thompson, with the Army Corps of Engineers, said the government funding it get is to restore areas to their pre-flood conditions and that means fixing levees. The Corps still relies on them.

“They've been a solution for years and it's pretty straightforward how to do those.”

But they're ready to look for new ways to handle flooding.

“It's worth stepping back and there are people who want to look at options with us.”

People like those with American Rivers. Together, the organizations recognize decades-old planning might not be working for the new reality of harsher flooding in the heartland.

Moving levees back and taking them out does create its own problems, cutting into farmland.

Both the Corps and American Rivers say they want to work with all stakeholders to find the best way to live along the river in the safest way possible.