After coronavirus recovery, Prince Charles pays tribute to healthcare workers

(CNN) - The UK’s Prince Charles made his first public appearance Wednesday since recovering from COVID-19.

The 71-year-old Prince of Wales came out of a seven-day self-isolation on Monday. (Source: Clarence House/CNN)

In a three-minute video, he pays tribute to emergency medical workers.

He describes the pandemic as a "strange, frustrating and often distressing experience," but he also stresses the importance of living with hope.

The 71-year-old Prince of Wales came out of a seven-day self-isolation on Monday.

He says his COVID-19 symptoms were mild, and he kept working.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.