Henry Doorly to welcome bull African elephant from Alabama zoo

An 18-year-old bull African elephant named Callee is moving from the Birmingham Zoo to the African Grasslands exhibit at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

Due to arrive early Wednesday, Callee is moving on a recommendation of the African Elephant Species Survival Plan (SSP) through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, according to a release from Henry Doorly.

The move to the Suzanne and Walter Scott African Grasslands exhibit will give Callee the opportunity to mate with Henry Doorly Zoo’s five female elephants and help sustain this endangered species’ population in zoos, the release states. He will be the second male in the herd.

Callee was born Sept. 22, 2000, at the Pittsburgh Zoo and currently weight about 8,500 pounds.

Henry Doorly is home to the largest indoor elephant herd space in North America at 30,000 square feet. Including a 150,000 gallon pool, the indoor and outdoor elephant areas total more than five acres, the release states.

African elephants are listed on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species as vulnerable, the release states. It is estimated there are 415,000 African elephants in 37 different African nations, the release states.