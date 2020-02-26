African-American Lincoln police officers share experiences during Black History Month

Of the 355 officers in the Lincoln Police Department, only 5 or about one percent are African American, and during Black History Month, 10/11 is hearing from a few of them about their contributions to the Lincoln community.

Of the 355 officers in the Lincoln Police Department, only 5 or about one percent are African American, and during Black History Month, 10/11 is hearing from a few of them about their contributions to the Lincoln community. (SOURCE: KOLN)

Officer Trey Wayne isn't just a cop. He's a father, a husband and most importantly, an inspiration to young people in the community. The first year Officer Wayne began hitting the streets of Lincoln was in 2015. He tells us he truly enjoys helping the community where he grew up.

A typical day for Officer Wayne consists of 12 hour shifts, usually starting at 7:30 p.m. and ending at 7:30 a.m. Whether he's patrolling downtown or making routine traffic stops, his main goal is simple. That's to do his job and do it well.

One of his motivations to put on his uniform everyday is to be an example to kids who will one day walk in his footsteps, working as officers in Lincoln.

"I [worked in] Elliot [Elementary School] a lot, where I went to school for a little bit, and that's a very diverse school. So, it was nice to be able to interact with those kids that are in a school that's more diverse than anywhere else and let those kids see that they can look like me and still be a police officer," says Officer Wayne.

Officer Wayne tells 10/11 it's an honor and a privilege to be where he is today. He says, "There's never been an instance where I feel like I've been treated differently because of my race or anything like that. I'm just another person, which is the way it should be. [LPD] is a very open department. If you have an issue, you can talk to your sergeant, and you can go to your captain. I could walk into the Chief's office and talk to him if I wanted to."

Officer Wayne says he owes his thanks to those that came before him because they made it possible for him and future black officers who will join the force.

More diversity is what Officer Wayne tells me he'd like to see in the future of the Lincoln Police Department. He says it's important officers represent the demographics they serve and reach everyday.

Officer Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin is the only black female officer in the Lincoln Police Department. Because of that, she proudly puts on her uniform everyday and serves her community.

She's involved in multiple aspects of LPD, including the education unit, crime prevention, community outreach, and the hiring and training of new officers.

Officer Jackson-Goodwin has served with LPD for more than 18 years. She was first inspired at the age of 13 after witnessing Captain Janelle Moore become Lincoln's first black female officer.

After being hired in 2001, Officer Jackson-Goodwin has been impacting her community ever since. She tells 10/11 she embraces her unique experiences as an officer to teach young people in the city to reach their goals.

"Of course there are people that might discourage you, but I've always felt like if there is something that you want to do, it's your dream, that's your goal and you're the only person that can make that happen," Officer Jackson-Goodwin says.

Officer Jackson-Goodwin says she's honored to be part of a team that continues to make Lincoln a safe city. She tells 10/11 that's why it's so important she keeps making an impact in the community she was born and raised in.

She also tells 10/11 that she embraces her unique experiences as a black female officer to motivate more to take on the same role.

She says, "We definitely strive and want to see more diversity within the police department because we are a reflection of our community. We're serving everyone in the community. We would like to have that same representation throughout the department."

Officer Jackson-Goodwin believes it's imperative young children create goals and reach them, despite hardships they may encounter during the process.

Similar to her colleague Officer Wayne, she hopes over the next few years, more people of different races will join the team and carry on in making a difference.