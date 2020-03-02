Adopting animals can mean taking extra care

Sometimes adoptable pets need a little extra care.

Pam Wiese with the Nebraska Humane Society said Sassy is a cat diagnosed with feline idiopathic cystitis.

Sassy’s condition means she can have difficulty urinating, which can be more frequent than most cats and painful.

The cause of FIC is unclear so there is no definitive treatment. However, it is generally thought to be brought on by stress.

Cats with FIC are extra-reactive to any change in their world and extra sensitive to pain. As long as they live in a predictable environment, one may never know they have a sensitive feline in the family.

Treating and managing FIC is about reducing stress. Encourage appropriate elimination while providing a diet that encourages more water intake to help the bladder.

For Sassy that means having multiple litter boxes and water bowls throughout the house while using canned food.

Offering a fountain or fresh running water is a good idea while providing an enriching and stress-reducing environment.

Sassy should have an area where she can chill out undisturbed but also needs enrichment. A scratching post and new toys with a little time each day to explore and enjoy quiet attention.

Cats with FIC can develop secondary complications which include urinary tract infections and urinary blockages. Owners will need to be ready to seek veterinary help when this happens.

Regular checks to the vet are also needed.

The good news is many cats will spontaneously resolve all clinical signs at some point without any further medical intervention. In other words, if she’s happy she'll probably be healthy, too.

