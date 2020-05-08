Adopt a Senior Facebook page allows parents to give seniors appreciation

High school seniors didn't get to finish their final year as planned but some people are 'adopting' the soon to be graduates -- and letting them know how proud of them they are.

"She got me a hydro flask with some basketball scrunchies because I enjoyed basketball while I was in high school," said Senior Hanna Roberts.

Personalized gifts are being delivered to the students of the class of 2020.

"It wasn't just a gift that you could give to anybody because if nobody likes this stuff then it wouldn't make sense of why you would get it,” said Senior Jahi Butler.

It's all part of a social media campaign to celebrate high school seniors as they finish their last year at home instead of going to prom and walking across the stage.

Parents were able to post pictures of their soon to be graduate on a Facebook page, then people would 'adopt' them -- giving them gifts and celebrating them.

"It was amazing to just see her eyes just light up and just feel appreciated and just special for one brief moment," said parent Tracy Roberts.

And while parents and strangers come together to honor seniors, they hope the students are proud of themselves and excited for a new chapter.

"I'm planning on going to UNO, but I'm not sure what I'm going to major in yet. It's still all up in the air but I'm looking forward to starting there," said Hanna.

Some of the parents received gifts as well as a way to celebrate them helping their kids through this difficult time.

The Facebook group is no longer accepting new seniors but they were able to help out hundreds of students.

