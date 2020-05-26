Additional Life Care Center-Elkhorn deaths reported, sister of victim speaks out

Additional deaths have been reported at Life Care of Elkhorn. Tuesday an outraged family member of one of the dead says this should have never happened.

Karen and Cheryl Kyle lost their sister Gene Elizebeth, but her family knew her as Beth to COVID-19. Beth was 64-years-old.

Her sisters have been outspoken about the number of positive COVID cases and deaths that have happened at this facility.

Today’s numbers show that of the 79 residents that have been tested, only 5 are not sick. Nine residents have died and seven are being treated in a hospital.

Karen and Cheryl say the facility needs to be shut down before anyone else loses someone they love.

“Her last words to me were, I love you too Karen. She was on an oxygen mask at the time I knew I knew, I knew. I’ll never forget that I love you too,” said Karen.

In today’s press conference the governor did not say whether the family’s wishes would be met and the facility would be shut down. He did say the family residents who are not sick do have to option to be relocated.

