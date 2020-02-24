Activists with assault rifles stir fears at capitol in Lincoln

Some Nebraska lawmakers are expressing shock and outrage that gun owners were allowed to bring loaded, semi-automatic rifles into the state capitol to protest bills that would have imposed new restrictions on gun ownership.

Some lawmakers say they viewed the demonstration as an intimidation tactic during a contentious legislative hearing Friday afternoon that drew an estimated 400 protesters.

A few of those protesters displayed their guns in the hallways and in a public hearing room, even though the Nebraska Capitol bars people from wielding political signs or props in the building and doesn’t allow concealed firearms.