Accuser in LA case testifies at Weinstein’s NY rape trial

A final accuser has taken the witness stand at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial.

Model and actress Lauren Marie Young alleges Weinstein stripped naked, masturbated in front of her and groped her breast in the bathroom of his Beverly Hills hotel room just days before the Oscars in February 2013.

Young follows three days of often-intense testimony from one of the key accusers in the case, a woman who alleges Weinstein raped her in New York in March 2013.

Weinstein has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.

