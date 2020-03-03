Accused of locking special-needs boy in basement, northeast Nebraska couple plead guilty

A northeast Nebraska husband and wife accused of locking a special-needs foster child in a basement storage room have pleaded guilty.

Krista and Charles Parker are scheduled to be sentenced May 26 in Omaha. Krista Parker pleaded guilty to three counts of child abuse. Charles Parker pleaded guilty to two counts.

The 10-year-old boy was found Sept. 15, 2018, in the basement room of the Macy home by Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services officers.

The Parkers told investigators they only occasionally locked the boy in the room, but officers found the room covered in human feces and urine.