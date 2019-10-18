Accused driver turns self in for deadly crash

The driver accused of killing a 10-year-old Papillion girl in August turned herself in Friday morning.

The victim, 10-year-old Abby Whitford, was in a crosswalk with her brother August 20th when both were struck. It happened at Washington and 2nd Street in Papillion.

Abby died a few days later at a hospital.

The accused driver is 19-year-old Masey Lawrence. Police say Lawrence stayed at the scene after the tragedy. She was booked in the Sarpy County jail for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide, failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, and speeding.

Within a few hours of turning herself in, Lawrence was about to bond out of jail. Her bond was set at $10,000.