Accounting students at Creighton offer free tax filing to lower-income community

Its tax season and the filing process can be daunting, but accounting students at Creighton University tell 6 News they're here to help.

"VITA is volunteer income tax assistance. Which is basically we provide free tax services to anyone that makes less than $56,000 a year,” said Mathew Kubicek, VITA Coordinator.

Accounting students at Creighton University are spending their Saturday digging into your taxes.

"For us, providing this free service is beneficial to the community just because we're able to do their return, we're able to learn and it's free for them. Which is a great benefit,” said Kubicek.

This VITA clinic is part of Creighton’s accounting program, it gives students the ability to take what they learn in school and apply it in the real world.

"We've had two so far up in Winnebago, Nebraska, where we were able to help on the reservation. We helped about 50 clients up there,” said Kubicek.

With the packed turnout today they're expecting the same here in the metro. It's not just helpful to the students, it gives members of the community the chance to have their taxes done - at no added cost.

"We see a lot of people - who make - are lower income in the Omaha community resorting to services like Turbo Tax or H&R Block and those cost money. Right. And especially for lower-income people, that $100 or $200 they spend on doing their return could make a big impact,” said Kubicek.

The only requirement for people wanting help with their taxes at the vita clinic today is to make less than $56,000 a year. Other than that, bring your tax paperwork and you're good to go.

The VITA clinics are happening each Saturday in February at Creighton’s law school campus in room 124 from 8 until 5 p.m. Tax filings are due April 15th.

