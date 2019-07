An accident on Interstate 29 slowed traffic near Basswood Road southeast of Lake Manawa Sunday afternoon.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at 3:15 p.m.

They arrived to find a damaged car in the median. A second vehicle was possibly involved.

The accident was on southbound 29 slowing traffic as the left lane was blocked.

There was no initial word on the circumstances of the accident or on injuries but traffic was slowed as emergency crews worked the crash scene.