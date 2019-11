A traffic accident forced officials to temporarily shut down the northbound 60th street on-ramp to eastbound Interstate-80 Friday morning. The ramp has since reopened.

Emergency crews were alerted to the accident shortly after 6 a.m. A pedestrian was injured.

The Nebraska Department of Roads advised motorists to avoid the area but by 6:30 NDOT was advising that the ramp had reopened.

The circumstances of the accident are under investigation.