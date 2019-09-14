Traffic resumes after shutdown due to 680 crash

Traffic was flowing again by 1:30 Saturday afternoon in the wake of a multi-vehicle traffic accident that caused serious congestion late Saturday morning.

The accident, involving several vehicles, was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. A motor home was among the vehicles involved.

According to a Nebraska State Patrol tweet, traffic was being diverted off of I-680 eastbound in Omaha due to the crash.

NSP was assisting at the scene and motorists were advised to take an alternate route.