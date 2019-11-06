Seven people transported after crash involving LPS bus and car

Seven people were transported from the scene of an accident involving a Lincoln Public Schools bus and a car at 29th and Starr Streets around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Five people transported to the hospital were in the car and two people were in the bus, according to the LFR Battalion Chief on the scene. According to LFR, all of the injuries are considered minor.

Police said there were about 10 children and 1 driver on the bus at the time of the crash. Every student was evaluated at the scene for any possible injuries. Police said Lincoln Fire and Rescue is contacting parents of the students involved.

Lincoln Police said the two vehicles met in the intersection at the same time. The car was northbound on 29th and the school bus was eastbound on Starr. The intersection does not have any stop signs or any other traffic-control devices. Police said neither driver will be cited.

