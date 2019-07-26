Accessory to felony linked to deadly shooting faces prison

Angel Wiley, 30, has been sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 85 days served in connection with the death of Keith Chambers last year.

Chambers, 22, was shot to death on August 23rd, 2018 near 28th and Spencer.

Wiley pleaded No Contest to a charge of Accessory to a Felony. After the prison term she faces 18 months of post-release supervision. She was sentenced this week by Douglas County District Court Judge Kimberly Miller Pankonin.

Laquetta Flood-Drummond, 26, was also arrested in connection with the Chambers case. She pleaded guilty to false reporting and was sentenced in May to 360 days at the Douglas County jail with 38 days credit.