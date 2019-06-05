Abused pit bull gets second chance at life as taco-eating internet sensation

Three years ago, an abused pit bull fought his way to safety, breaking through a door and a window to get away from the people abusing him, only to be shot in the face when he made it out of the house.

An abused pit bull now has thousands of followers on Instagram. (Source: WDAF/Tribune/CNN)

Now, he has thousands of people following him on Instagram.

In 2016, Lucky the pit bull was rescued by Great Plains SPCA and then adopted by the Rudman family.

"I just want to make his life so much better than what it was before,” said Gina Rudman. “So, I think we're doing that. I think he's a pretty happy guy."

Since starting his new life, Lucky has become an internet sensation. He has more than 20,000 followers on Instagram, who double tap every week to like his viral Taco Tuesday videos.

"It's crazy, and people live for it,” Rudman said. “They love watching him eat his tacos, and he loves to crunch the shells.”

The Rudmans hope Lucky’s joy brightens his followers’ days too.

"I can't tell you the messages that I get from people that are just like, 'Oh my gosh, Lucky! I live for his posts. He makes my day brighter. I rescued a dog because of Lucky. I chose to adopt,’" Rudman said.

You could say it's a life worth escaping for – enjoyed one taco at a time.

"It's just been amazing, this whole journey,” Rudman said. “I just wanted to take cute pictures of my dog, and it's turned into so much more.”

Lucky’s family said the dog’s abusers never faced any charges.

The Rudmans have started their own rescue and nonprofit aimed at bringing animal abusers to justice.

