About a third of Kansas' population told to stay home

Shelter-in-place orders are about to take effect for about a third of Kansas' population to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and more could soon follow.

Douglas County, where the college town of Lawrence is located, announced that an order will take effect Tuesday. The announcement came after a man in his 50s who had recently traveled on an international cruise ship tested positive, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to four.

The order will match soon-to-take-effect orders that were issued in neighboring counties of the Kansas City area, including Johnson, Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties.