Abigail Disney went undercover at her family’s amusement parks and now she’s ‘livid’

Apparently some people who work at “The Happiest Place on Earth” aren’t feeling too happy.

Abigail Disney, the Disney heiress, was inspired to go undercover at Disneyland after a worker Facebook messaged her about certain conditions. (Source: Wochit)

Disney heiress, filmmaker and activist, Abigail Disney recently went undercover to Disney parks and what she found upset her.

She initially decided to attempt this experiment after a worker sent her an alarming Facebook message.

The Disney employee had written to Disney saying, “I don’t know how I can maintain this face of joy and warmth when I have to go home and forage for food in other people’s garbage.”

Currently, Disney believes that CEO Bob Iger needs to fix the issues with wage equality and the company’s workers deserve more respect.

“Bob needs to understand that he is an employee just the same as the people scrubbing gum off the sidewalk are employees, and they’re entitled to the same dignity and human rights that he is,” Abigail Disney said.

Last year, Iger earned $66 million. The median salary of a Disney employee is $46,127, the company reported.

Disney responded to the heiress saying that they pay their workers above federal minimum wage at Disneyland in California, with a starting hourly wage of $15.

"Disney is at the forefront of providing workforce education, which is widely recognized as the best way to create economic opportunity for employees and empower upward mobility," the company said.

Abigail Disney still feels strongly about what all people deserve equally. She has even addressed Congress on Capitol Hill about the issue.

“We need to change the way we understand and practice capitalism,” She said to members of Congress that companies should deliver returns to shareholders “without trampling on the dignity and rights of their employees.”

