Abandoned dog is now K-9 cop, sniffing for explosives

A dog that was dumped in a park and left for dead last October has “a new leash on life.”

Karma was abandoned and left for dead last year. Now, she’s officially a K-9 with the Denver Sheriff Department.

The pup named Karma is now officially a K-9 with the Denver Sheriff Department.

“She’s certified, she’s ready to go. She’s got her badge, her ID ... she’s official!” said her partner, Deputy Patrick Hynes.

Karma has come a long way in the past 7 months.

After being abandoned in a Castle Rock, Colo., park, she was adopted by Hynes, whose old K-9 partner was retiring after seven years on the force.

As a Belgian Malinois, he knew Karma would make a good police dog.

Hynes started her training and now she’s officially an explosives detection dog.

“Our main priority will be working at the City and County Building, where the mayor's at, City Council, other high-profile judges,” Hynes said. “We're in charge of making sure that building stays safe.”

Hynes says Karma is a perfect fit.

“She is part of the family now. She will do pretty much anything for me now – cool feeling to have.”

