Nebraska volleyball team No. 1 in coaches' poll

Nebraska's volleyball team is the best in the country, according to the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Monday.

The AVCA poll put the No. 2 Huskers on top in Week 3 with 37 of 64 first-place votes after they beat Loyola Marymount over the weekend. Meanwhile, No. 1 Stanford (5-1) fell after losing to No. 8 Minnesota (4-2).

Rounding out the Top 5 consecutively are Texas, Penn State, and Baylor. Creighton Unversity (5-3) was ranked No. 15, up two places from last week.

The Huskers will put their 7-0 streak to the test against Stanford at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Devaney Center. The match will air on the Big Ten Network.