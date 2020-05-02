AP: Most states fall short of coronavirus testing thresholds

An Associated Press analysis finds most states are not meeting the minimum levels of coronavirus testing suggested by the federal government and recommended by public health researchers, even as many of them begin to reopen their shattered economies.

Three months into the public health emergency, the White House has largely resisted calls for a coordinated plan to conduct the millions of tests experts say are needed.

States are being left to devise testing programs mostly on their own.

Without robust testing, public health experts say states will be unable to detect outbreaks quickly enough to contain them.

