AMBER Alert issued for 7 year old Marco De La Garza

A child has been abducted from Tekamah in/near Eastern Nebraska. The Tekamah Police Department is looking for a child who was last seen at Tekamah and is believed to be in danger.

The child's name is Marco De La Garza.

He is a 7 old male, with Brown hair that was last seen wearing T-shirt and shorts.

The child may be in the company of Tanner Joel Leicheiter, 30 year old white male 5'7, 165, green eyes and brown hair.

They may be traveling in a White 2009 Ford Expedition Ne 31F325 that was last seen heading unknown.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Marco De La Garza, please call 911 or contact Tekamah Police Department at 402-374-1500 immediately.

For more information visit our website at http://www.statepatrol.nebraska.gov/amberalert/