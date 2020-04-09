Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old canceled after boy, father found in Maryland

DURHAM, N.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Durham Police say a 2-year-old boy missing since Thursday morning has been found safe.

The boy’s father, Emerson Rivas-Melendez, is in custody. He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in the stabbing of the child’s mother.

Police said on their Facebook page that the pair were found Thursday in Maryland.

Copyright 2020 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

