AIM institute offers coding program for Council Bluffs middle schoolers

It’s something kids use every day and now one metro school is making sure their students are at the forefront turning something they use every day into a skill that could help them land a dream job in the tech field.

“If students can get engaged in technology and get excited about it, they’re more likely to go into tech careers,” said Jonathon Holland with AIM Institute.

Coding is quickly becoming the norm in schools across the nation and in Council Bluffs it’s no different.

These kids are trying to set themselves apart through a program called Hour of Code through the AIM Institute.

These middle schoolers are learning how to build their very own games.

“Not only can you play the game but you can adjust it to however you like or however somebody else likes,” said Karl Watts, a 7th-grader.

The goal is to help these kids get an early start to a career that can help them stay and grow in the Metro.

“There are all kinds of tech jobs here in the Omaha area that are vacant right now and we only project that to get more and more as we move forward to when they graduate high school or college,” said Holland.

These kids have spent the last four years learning to code. Each year they build upon those skills by creating games. Students like Brianne Hanson say the skills they learn here will help out in the long run.

“Coding us all around in our games and out phones and everything around us,” said Hanson.

Turning something these kids use every day into an investment for the metro community.

Council Bluffs Community School District say they’re ready to make sure students are not just consuming technology but being on the forefront of creating it.

