AAA to offer free roadside assistance to healthcare workers, first responders

AAA - The Auto Club Group os offering free roadside assistance to all healthcare workers and first responders in the Lincoln and Omaha-metro areas.

The services include towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, battery service, jumpstart, and lockout services through the end of the month. The services will be provided regardless if they are members.

Nonmembers can call 833-222-3284 anytime 7 days a week for assistance.

“These frontline workers are spending tireless hours protecting us while at work, and we want to protect them on their journey there and back,” said Rose White, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Healthcare workers and first responders put themselves at risk every day. The least we can do is make sure they are taken care of if they have car trouble during this critical time.”

To help those assisting, all service technicians will not be shaking hands, passengers will not be allowed in service vehicles, drivers will clean all service items, and be following all social distancing guidelines.